Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s four-month-old baby Archie Harrison made a public appearance on the royal family’s current stop in South Africa.

Harry and Meghan took Archie to meet with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, on Wednesday. Ahead of his meeting with the bishop and famed anti-apartheid activist, Archie made his video debut on Instagram, with a video of the family walking to greet Tutu captioned, “Arch meets Archie!” that was posted to the family’s sussexroyal Instagram account.

After the posed photos taken to commemorate his birth and christening, the occasion marks baby Archie’s first official royal photo op, with his parents mostly choosing to keep him out of the spotlight. (In July, a series of blurry photos caught Archie — mostly swaddled by Markle — at a polo match in which Prince Harry was playing.)

In a video of the meeting between both families, Meghan can be heard calling Archie an “old soul,” as Tutu-Gxashe says, “you like the ladies,” amid laughter.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Pool/Samir Hussein—WireImage

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex tend to their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Toby Melville—Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, hold her baby son Archie as she and the husband meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah at the Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on September 25, 2019. Henk Kruger—AFP/Getty Images

The couple’s remaining time in Africa will include Harry traveling on his own to Botswana, and later, Angola and Malawi, while Meghan will stay in Cape Town for meetings with women entrepreneurs and to visit a charity that trains women with HIV to be frontline health workers.

