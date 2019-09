(Bloomberg) –– Adam Neumann, the charismatic entrepreneur who led WeWork to become one of the world’s most valuable startups, is stepping down as chief executive officer, said a person briefed on the decision, after a plan to take the company public hit a wall.

Members of WeWork’s board have been pressuring Neumann in recent days to step aside, taking a new role as non-executive chairman and help salvage an IPO.

