Car Crashes Into Sears Store, Drives Through Illinois Mall

Police are at the scene of a motor vehicle incident at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Ill., about 30 miles northwest of Chicago. Shoppers in the mall are reporting that a car drove crashed through the entrance of a Sears store, and then drove through the mall erratically. The mall is the largest in the state.

A suspect believed to be the car’s driver is in custody, an official Schaumburg Twitter account reports (as is local news station WGN-TV). Photos shared by CBS Chicago reporter Eric Cox show some of the damage to the mall, and a man believed to be the driver being walked out in police custody.

At least two people are believed to have been injured, per WGN-TV. “The mall is in the process of being evacuated” Schaumburg village’s Twitter account added, asking local residents to avoid the area while the investigation remains active. One Twitter user was able to capture video of the vehicle as it drove through the mall, swerving around kiosks while shoppers ran for safety:

Schaumburg police are still at the scene of the incident but, when reached by time, the station was unable to confirm any further details. Woodfield Mall security declined TIME’s request for comment.

