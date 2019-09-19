Facebook Employee Dies in 'Apparent Suicide' at Company's Menlo Park Headquarters

(Bloomberg) — A Facebook Inc. employee has died at one of the company’s buildings at its Menlo Park, California, headquarters.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the incident, and said the company plans to contact the worker’s family. A press release from the City of Menlo Park said there was “no foul play involved involved in this apparent suicide.” The employee was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the city’s police department.

“We were saddened to learn that one of our employees passed away at our Menlo Park headquarters earlier today,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement. “We’re cooperating with police in their investigation and providing support to employees. While the family is being notified, we have no information to share. We hope to provide an update when we learn additional information from law enforcement.”

The worker was a full-time software engineer at Facebook, according to a person familiar with the situation.

If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. In emergencies, call 911, or seek care from a local hospital or mental health provider.

