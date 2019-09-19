Areas of southeast Texas are facing “life-threatening flash flooding” after the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda dumped up to 20 inches of rain in some areas, and is expected to produce 25 to 35 inches as it continues to churn Thursday and Friday.

The National Hurricane Center has enacted flash flood warnings for parts of eastern Texas and western Louisiana, where it says rainfall through Friday could cause dangerous flash floods. Portions of southwest Louisiana are expected to receive up to 10 inches of rainfall.

“Elevated tide levels and stronger currents are expected through Friday” in parts of Southeast Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

An aerial view of Sargent, Texas, which has been affected by the massive rainfall amounts dumped by Tropical Depression Imelda. Mark Mulligan—Houston Chronicle/AP

Imelda, which has been downgraded from a tropical storm, has dumped so much rain in the Houston area that some roadways have been flooded, “stranding drivers” and causing “several creeks and bayous to rise to high levels,” according to the Associated Press.

Most of the heaviest showers moved east of Houston into Beaumont, Texas and southwestern Louisiana, by Wednesday evening.

In the last 12 hours, the city of Beaumont averaged more than 12 inches of rainfall, with some areas receiving up to 20 inches, the local police department reported Thursday morning.

Glenn LaMont, deputy emergency management coordinator in Brazoria County, Texas, which is among the areas being hit by heavy rainfall, told the AP he had not seen reports of flooded homes but noted, “It’s too early to breathe a sigh of relief.”

The last named storm the Houston area faced was the slow-moving and much more powerful Hurricane Harvey, which dumped record-breaking amounts of rainfall — up to 51.88 inches — in the region. Harvey also directly resulted in the deaths of at least 68 people after hovering over the area for five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

