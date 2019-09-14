Golden Toilet Stolen From the U.K.'s Blenheim Palace, Birthplace of Winston Churchill

Burglars stole an expensive piece of art — a solid gold toilet— from Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, in the United Kingdom, Thames Valley Police confirmed Saturday.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Jess Milne, said: “The piece of art that has been stolen is a high value toilet made out of gold that was on display at the palace.”

Police said the burglars broke in overnight and left the scene around 4:50 a.m. BST Saturday morning. Law enforcement received a call about the burglary at 4:57 a.m. No one was injured.

The artwork, titled “America,” was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and was first displayed in the Guggenheim in New York City, N.Y. in 2016. The fully functioning toilet — which visitors were welcome to use — is made of 18-karat gold and reportedly estimated to be worth more than $1 million.

It had just opened at Blenheim Palace on Sept. 12, and was scheduled to run through Oct. 27.

In a press conference Saturday, Inspector Richard Nicholls said a 66-year-old man has been arrested “in connection with this incident.” He also said police believe the burglars used two vehicles.

“Due to the toilet being plumbed into the building, this has caused significant damage and flooding,” Detective Inspector Milne said in the police statement.

Blenheim Palace is the birthplace of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

The artwork has not been recovered and the investigation remains ongoing.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.