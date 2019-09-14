Three teenagers were shot at a football game on Friday night in Newport News, Va., and all three are expected to survive, police said on Twitter Saturday morning.

According to tweets from Newport News Police, officers responded to shots fired at the end of a high school football game at Todd Stadium around 9:30 p.m. They found a 14-year-old shooting victim in the parking lot and assisted him. The game was between Heritage High School and Gloucester High School.

Police said they also found two more shooting victims, both 19-years-old, on Hidenwood Drive near the stadium, and transported both to a local hospital.

Per the tweets, the investigation is still ongoing.

The Newport News Police department did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

