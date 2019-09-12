IDEAS Kingsolver is the author of 15 books, including a forthcoming book of poetry

The cathedral is burning. Absent flame or smoke,

stained glass explodes in silence, fractal scales

of angel damsel rainbow parrot. Charred beams

of blackened coral lie in heaps on the sacred floor,

white stones fallen from high places, spires collapsed

crushing sainted turtle and gargoyle octopus.

Something there is in my kind that cannot love

a reef, a tundra, a plain stone breast of desert, ever

quite enough. A tree perhaps, once recomposed

as splendid furniture. A forest after the whole of it

is planed to posts and beams and raised to a heaven

of earnest construction in the name of Our Lady.

All Paris stood on the bridges to watch her burning,

believing a thing this old, this large and beautiful

must be holy and cannot be lost. And coral temples

older than Charlemagne suffocate unattended,

bleach and bleed from the eye, the centered heart.

Lord of leaves and fishes, lead me across this great divide.

Teach me how to love the sacred places, not as one

devotes to One who made me in his image and is bound

to love me back. I mean as a body loves its microbial skin,

the worm its nape of loam, all secret otherness forgiven.

Love beyond anything I will ever make of it.

