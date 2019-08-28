Could it be possible, all the Democratic presidential primary candidates on the same stage, on the same night? It looks like it will be.

On Wednesday, billionaire hedge-fund founder Tom Steyer failed to reach a minimum of 2% in two polls, which would have put him over the edge to qualify for the third primary debate. Steyer has invested millions of dollars into ads to meet the Democratic National Committee’s polling requirement, and had hit the threshold in three of four required polls. Barring any surprises, it appears likely the debate will be limited to one night with 10 candidates.

The third Democratic presidential primary will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12, in Houston, Texas. ABC News and Univision will host the debate, which will be moderated by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis and Jorge Ramos. The DNC has said that if more than 10 candidates qualified, it would hold a a second debate on Sept. 13.

Effectively cutting out half of the field, the third debate will feature many of the primary’s front running facing each other on national television for the first time: Former Vice President Biden, Va. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg will all appear on the stage together.

How candidates had to qualify for the September Democratic debate

The DNC raised the polling and fundraising thresholds from the first two debates in an attempt to narrow its still sizable field of candidates.

To qualify for the September debate stage, each candidate needed to have received 2% or more support in at least four DNC approved polls released between June 28 and Aug. 28.

The candidates also needed at least 130,000 unique donors, with 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. The donations must have been received by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 28.

Ten candidates have qualified so far. Here’s who’ll grace the Houston stage:

Candidates who met both requirements and qualified

Former Vice President Joe Biden N.J. Sen. Cory Booker South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Former HUD Sec. Julián Castro Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Candidates who didn’t qualify because they only met donor requirements

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Billionaire executive Tom Steyer Self-help author Marianne Williamson

Candidates who met no requirements

Colo. Sen. Michael Bennet Mont. Gov. Steve Bullock New York, N.Y., Mayor Bill de Blasio Former Md. Rep. John Delaney N.Y. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan Former Pa. Rep. Joe Sestak

Candidates who dropped out since the last debate

Former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel Former Colo. Gov. John Hickenlooper Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee Mass. Rep. Seth Moulton Calif. Rep. Eric Swalwell

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.