Meet the AI Robots Helping Take Care of Elderly Patients

Robots powered by artificial intelligence have been popping up in hotels, airports and shopping malls. Now, they’re showing up at assisted living homes, too.

With names like Stevie, Paro and Pillo, these robots can do everything from keeping the elderly company to reminding them to take their medication at the right time.

“Robotics has the potential to play a huge role in elder care facilities and hospitals to enable people to do more with less,” says Conor McGinn, a roboticist and assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin.

Watch the video above to learn more about how robots are being used in elderly care.

