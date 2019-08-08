Man Stabs 2 Women in Pennsylvania, Killing 1 of Them

A man stabbed two women with a knife in Pennsylvania on Thursday, killing one of them, police say.

An officer on patrol had approached the woman who was killed before the incident because she “appeared to be sleeping or passed out at a bus stop” in downtown Pittsburgh, according to a police report.

While the officer was speaking to the woman, the man stabbed her and also attacked another woman who was walking past the bus stop.

The officer confronted and disarmed the man before placing him in custody and helping the victims, both of whom “appeared to have been slashed with a knife,” according to police.

The first woman died as a result of her wounds and the second woman was reported as being in “stable condition,” the police report noted.

“Police are investigating and will explore all possible motives,” said the report.

Police are still investigating the crime and “charges are likely.”

