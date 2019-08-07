USA Today Offices Evacuated After a Mistaken Threat Report

The Gannett Co. Inc. headquarters stands in McLean, Virginia, U.S., on Friday, July 24, 2015. Following a June 29 spinoff of its broadcasting and digital businesses into a new company Tegna Inc., the new Gannett Co. Inc. has a portfolio of 110 media outlets in the U.S. and U.K., including USA Today and Newsquest, a regional U.K. publisher.
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Josiah Bates
Updated: August 7, 2019 1:51 PM ET

USA Today’s office in Virginia was evacuated after police reported that there was a man with a weapon inside the building, but authorities are now saying that this report was a mistake.

Fairfax County police tweeted that they are working to investigate the reported threat but that there was no evidence of any violence or injuries.

According to a police spokesperson, employees inside the office building that houses Gannett headquarters and its news outlet USA Today were evacuated.

Fairfax County police originally tweeted that they were responding to the reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

Alarms at the building went off as police cars arrived to the scene. Armed officers with body armor patrolled the area as a helicopter flew above the building.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE