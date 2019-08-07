Some Lyft drivers supply free snacks. Others give out bottles of water. But it’s not everyday that a Lyft driver provides the premium service of allowing you to look upon Beyoncé’s angelic face throughout your ride.

Luckily, thanks to Twitter user marie, we now know that there’s at least one Lyft driver out there who’s willing to go the distance to give his passengers Beyoncé views. After riding in a car with Bey photos taped to various surfaces throughout its interior, marie took to Twitter to share her discovery.

“My Lyft driver has random pics of Beyoncé taped inside his car I can’t breatheskkshsjsj,” marie captioned the post, which shows cut-out shots of Queen B attached to the back of both front seats as well as the overhead console.

Of course, marie’s fellow Bey fans were quick to throw their support behind the driver’s choice in homemade decor. “U BETTER GIVE HIM 5 stars !! And a tip,” one Twitter user replied to the original post, which has been liked over 8,000 times and retweeted over 1,500 as of Wednesday morning.

“This makes me feel safe,” added another.

Five stars it is.

