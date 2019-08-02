Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines plane can be heard screaming and laughing at an apparent bat flying around the cabin, taking the term “in flight” to a new place.

The video, shot by Peter Scattini and shared on Twitter on July 31, has amassed 139,000 views, more than 1,000 retweets and hundreds of comments. USA Today reports the plane was en route from Charlotte, N.C. to Newark, N.J.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

On Friday, comedian and host Stephen Colbert joked about the video, saying “I can’t believe there was a bat on a Spirit Airlines flight. I’ve only ever seen raccoons.” But Colbert was not the only person to crack a joke about the incident.

According to tweets from Scattini, the bat appeared 30 minutes into the Spirit flight, and was eventually trapped inside a bathroom on the plane. Spirit Airlines has not publicly commented on the bat incident, and did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment. TIME was also unable to confirm whether the bat made it safely out of the plane.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.