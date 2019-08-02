A person died Thursday at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannisport, Massachusetts.

“Earlier this afternoon, Barnstable police responded to a residence on Marchand Ave in Hyannisport for a reported unattended death,” Tara Miltimore, an Assistant District Attorney with the Cape and Islands DA’s office, confirmed in a statement. “The matter remains under investigation by Barnstable and state police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office.”

According to the Hyannis News, police and rescue workers rushed to the scene of a reported emergency inside the compound shortly after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Radio transmissions indicated that first responders believed a woman was in cardiac arrest, according to the paper.

A person close to the Kennedy family told the New York Times that a young woman died after overdosing on the property.

The Cape Cod compound was originally the home of Kennedy patriarch Joseph P. Kennedy, and is currently the home of Robert Kennedy’s widow, 91-year-old Ethel Kennedy.

It has been a gathering place for the formidable Kennedy clan for generations, and former President John F. Kennedy used the grounds as a summer White House while in office.

— with reporting by Kathy Ehrich Dowd

Write to Alejandro de la Garza at alejandro.delagarza@time.com.