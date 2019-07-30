A tropical storm has formed into a hurricane and is expected to hit Hawaii’s coast later this week.

Hurricane Erick is now a category three “major” hurricane, according to the National Weather Service. It’s about 900 miles away from Hawaii and moving west at approximately 17 mph. It’s also carrying winds of 115 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Though the storm is not expected to make landfall, it could bring enhanced rain, winds and surf to Hawaii. The rainfall could start early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists warn that surfers and swimmers should use extreme caution as the hurricane hits, and ideally stay out of the water.

“As Erick passes to the south of Hawaii, rough surf and increased rip currents will impact the Big Island,” according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Erickson.

Another storm, Flossie, is following a similar path as Erick and is expected to become another category three hurricane by Thursday.

However, like Hurricane Erick, Flossie is not expected to hit land in Hawaii — although it’s likely to deliver even more rain and rough seas.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.