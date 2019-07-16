After making headlines last year for beginning a relationship with 48-year-old tech billionaire Elon Musk, Grimes is back in the spotlight for detailing her unique “training regimen” in a recent post on Instagram.

To announce her new campaign with Adidas and Stella McCartney, Grimes took to Instagram on Monday to share the answer she apparently gave when Adidas asked her about her workout routine. Spoiler alert: It includes up to two hours of swordplay a day and experimental eye surgery.

“My training is a 360 approach,” she wrote. “In the afternoons I do a 1-2 hour sword fighting session with my trainer, James Lew, we go over the fundamentals that work the obliques, core stabilizes, and triceps as well as a few tricks. To wind down from this I spend 30-45 minutes on an inclined hike at roughly 4-4.5 miles per hour, arguably the most efficient workout.”

Lew has previously tweeted about working with Grimes, so that at least checks out. But it was when the Art Angels artist went on to say that she replaced part of her eyeball with plastic to cure seasonal depression that fans began to really question whether or not she was trolling them.

“I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression,” Grimes wrote.

See some of the best responses below.

