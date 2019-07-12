Amazon's Best Prime Day Tech Deals (So Far)

Prime Day, Amazon’s made-up summer shopping extravaganza, is back again, and this year, it’s going into overtime. Prime Day is now a 48-hour event, giving you two days to get your hands on some discounted goods.

Amazon’s self-made holiday originally began as a celebration of its 20 year anniversary, and has grown into a true shopping spectacle, comparable to Black Friday. Prices will be slashed on lots of tech, including popular consumer electronics, games, smart home gear, and other gadgets you didn’t think you needed until now. This year, Prime Day starts on July 15 at 12 a.m. PT and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 16. If you’re already in possession of an Echo device, on July 13 you can ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?” and get access to select discounts early.

While Amazon may have already shown off its own sales, other companies are still waiting until the last minute to reveal their best deals. We’ll keep you posted on the most eye-catching discounts for the coolest gadgets, but here’s what you can get ready to purchase this Prime Day:

Amazon’s own line of Fire tablets is getting a hefty discount. Its least expensive Fire 7 is getting a $20 discount, making it $29.99. You can get two for $49.98, just in case you want one for each hand. On the other end of the price spectrum is the Fire HD 10, available for $99.99. Want another one just in case? You can save $120 when you buy two Fire HD 10 tablets for $179.98.

As for Amazon’s Kindle e-reader, you can save a few bucks on those and get started reading some of the most popular titles without spending a penny more. During Prime Day, buying any Kindle will net you a $5 e-book credit, as well as three free months of Kindle Unlimited, Amazon’s Netflix-for-books service available on its Kindle devices.

Amazon’s cheapest Kindle will run you $59.99 on Prime Day, saving you $30 in the process. Want a quality e-reader that can survive being used in the tub? Amazon’s high-end Kindle Oasis, with its water resistance and backlit screen that adjusts based on your surroundings, will cost you $174.99. That’s an $80 savings, perfect for buying some extra books.

Want to add a voice assistant to your home? Now’s as good a time as ever, since you can get an Echo for $49.99, saving yourself $50. You can save $70 on the touchscreen Echo Show, $159.99 during the sale.

4K viewers can also save $25 and snag the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99. If you’re looking for a streaming device that’s a bit more capable, or one that’ll help solve your smart home issues, check out the Fire TV Cube at $69.99, which doubles as an Echo device and costs $50 less than it would any other day.

You can also use this opportunity to secure the homestead with Amazon’s line of home security gadgets, each one giving you at minimum a double-digit discount. Need a home security starter kit? The Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit is $199 on Prime Day, $130 off its listed price.

For those wanting a new doorbell, you can save $80 and get a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169, or save $60 and buy a Ring Spotlight Cam for $139.

Just need a camera to keep an eye on the cat while you’re out? Check out BLink’s indoor cameras — you can get your own Blink Indoor Cam 2-Cam System for $79.99, saving $80.

For cord-cutters and show streamers, you can get your hands on some discounted Fire TV gear for your TV, 4K or otherwise on Prime Day. Watching on a 1080p screen? You can save $25 and get a Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $14.99.

Snagging a mesh network on Prime Day is a great idea to improve your home’s wireless network, and the Eero WiFi system is one of the best around. You can save up to $200 on Eero WiFi system bundles, or save $100 and snag a single Eero Router for $99 to add one more to your existing network.

Write to Patrick Lucas Austin at patrick.austin@time.com.