Miami Dolphins Player Kendrick Norton Loses Arm After Car Accident

Kendrick Norton, a Miami Dolphins defensive tackle, is recovering in a hospital after a car crash early Thursday morning resulted in him having his left arm amputated.

His agent, Malki Kawa, confirmed the crash on Twitter and the “multiple injuries” Norton suffered. Kawa asked the public to respect Norton’s privacy while he recovers.

According to a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol, Norton, 22, drove his truck into a concrete barrier which led to the vehicle overturning. It’s not clear why Norton’s vehicle hit the barrier.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash, but the driver of that vehicle suffered no injuries. The Florida Highway Patrol will continue to investigate, the spokesperson said in a statement sent to TIME.

Norton was picked by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the NFL draft in 2018. He was later traded to the Dolphins in December. He has yet to make an appearance in a regular season game.

