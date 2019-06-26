An 'Unprecedented' Early Summer Heatwave Grips Europe as Scientists Warn More Are on the Way

Europeans are bracing for an intense early-summer heatwave, with record-breaking temperatures forecast in parts of France and Germany before the weekend — less than a year after the region’s last extreme heatwave.

Temperatures are expected to break 104°F in much of western Europe, far outstripping the comfortable weather normally enjoyed in the region at this time of year.

The warmest temperatures are expected on Thursday and Friday. But 51 German weather stations have already recorded temperatures never seen before in June, the World Meteorological Organization said Wednesday.

French news station LCI says temperatures in France will be 57 – 64°F higher than the average for June over the coming days.

“We’re talking about an exceptional, even unprecedented heatwave,” says Guillaume Woznica, a meteorologist at LCI. “Temperatures are going to be near 104°F for most of the country and because it’s arriving at a particularly humid time of the year, it feels particularly unpleasant.”

France’s national weather agency, Météo-France predicts a peak of 113°F is forecast in the southern towns of Nîmes and Carpentras on Friday.

The highest temperature ever recorded in France was 111°F, during a heatwave in August 2003. The record for June was of 107°F, set in the same year.

That 2003 heatwave killed 15,000 people in France and authorities are urging the public to take the heat seriously. Most of the country’s regions are on an orange alert – the second highest weather warning.

Three northern regions of France have ordered schools to close because of a lack of air conditioning. In Paris and Lyon, city governments have banned all but the least polluting vehicles to avoid the increased risk of smog in hot weather.

Woznica says the timing of the heatwave also makes it “historic” “We’re only one week into summer officially. To have such a widespread, long-lasting, intense heatwave before July is simply unheard of.”

Early summer heatwaves have been found to be more lethal, the World Health Organization said in a 2015 report, because people are less acclimatized to the heat and less prepared to deal with it than they would be in July or August.

The French health ministry has advised parents to keep children indoors during the hottest parts of the day, warning of the risk of dehydration and heatstroke. The ministry also called on citizens to check on the elderly and homeless people, making sure they have access to air-conditioned spaces.

As global temperatures rise as a result of climate change, scientists say extreme heatwaves like this one are becoming more likely.

“Globally, these extreme temperatures are five times more likely to occur now as they would be in an unchanged climate [in pre-industrial times],” says Dim Coumou, a scientist at Germany’s Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

“There’s never a single cause for an extreme weather event. But we have very strong evidence from many types of studies — based on both observations and climate models — that these heat waves are strongly on the rise as a result of climate change.”

In Europe, the five warmest summers since 1,500 have all taken place in the last twenty years — 2018, 2010, 2003, 2016 and 2002.

Coumou says Europe is experiencing a faster increase in the number of heatwaves than the global average. “One reason for that is that we’ve seen that the jet stream – which normally brings cool, wed and windy weather systems from the Atlantic to [Europe] – has been weakening in the summer.”

Another possible factor, he adds, is that soil on the continent may be becoming drier, leaving less water to evaporate into the atmosphere and cool the continent down. The heat in turn further dries out the soil, creating feedback loops.

The frequency of extreme heatwaves in the future will depend a lot on our ability to cut greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming, scientists say.

Global temperatures have risen by 34°F since the industrial era. The Paris Agreement, signed by world leaders in 2015, sets a goal of limiting future temperature increase to 2°C (35.6°F), while the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last year called for that target to be reduced to 1.5°C to avoid the most severe impacts of climate change. Both targets would require rapid and drastic changes to industry and lifestyle around the world.

“Just from the increase we have seen a very strong increase [in the frequency of extreme heatwaves and other weather events],” Coumou says. “If we get to a world that is 2°C warmer —and that will require rapid cutting of emissions – heatwaves will further intensify. But not as much as they would in a three or four degrees world.

If emissions continue at their current rate, the U.N. says the earth is on track for a 3–5 degree increase by 2100.

“Right now what’s happening in Europe is still an extreme,” Coumou says. “But this new type of very hot heatwaves are part of the new climate we’re entering.”

Write to Ciara Nugent at ciara.nugent@time.com.