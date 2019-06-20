Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is currently on trial at a military court in San Diego, Calif. over allegations that, while stationed in Mosul, Iraq in May 2017, he killed a teenage ISIS combatant. For this and other alleged crimes, Gallagher faces counts of premeditated murder and attempted murder, among other charges.

The trial took a dramatic twist Thursday when a witness to the alleged crime, fellow SEAL Corey Scott, testified that it was he and not Gallagher who killed the ISIS fighter.

Unlike criminal trials that involve civilians, military tribunals are based on charges brought up by military officials, in this case Gallagher’s superiors. The court proceedings are considered ‘in-house,’ with a jury of enlisted military personnel and, in Gallagher’s case, overseen by a Navy judge. Gallagher’s trial is scheduled to last up to three weeks. If convicted, he could spent the rest of his life in prison.

Here’s what you need to know about the case, and its implications for the closed ranks culture often believed to surround elite U.S. troops and their missions.

Who is Edward Gallagher?

Gallagher, 40, joined the military in 1999. He first trained as a medic, before serving as a Marines sniper scout and explosives expert. During 19 years of service as a Marine and later a Navy SEAL, Gallagher served eight tours of duty and received two Bronze Stars.

He has also been the subject of multiple military investigations while serving. In 2010, he was investigated for shooting a young girl in Afghanistan, but no charges were filed against him, according to The New York Times. He was also accused of trying to run over a Navy police officer in 2014 after being pulled over in a traffic stop. That incident, too, resulted in no charges.

What are the allegations against Gallagher?

According to testimony from Gallagher’s former comrades, in May 2017 his SEAL team was helping to clear an area outside of Mosul where an airstrike had hit. An ISIS fighter was apparently injured in the strike, the Associated Press reports. SEAL Dylan Dille, who was present during the incident and testified during Gallagher’s pre-trial, said that the ISIS member looked like a child. “He looked about 12 years old,” Dille said.

Gallagher began to treat the fighter’s injuries while another SEAL, Craig Miller, assisted him. Miller said he saw Gallagher stab the teen multiple times in the neck and body. “Right here on the right side of the jugular vein,” Miller said, identifying the spot on his body, the AP said. After the alleged murder, Gallagher took photos and posed with the body, along with some other SEAL members. He is said to have texted some of the photos to friends; one was shown to the jury during the trial’s opening statements on June 17, having been found on his cell phone. (Gallagher’s superior, Lieutenant Jacob Portier, also faces charges for allegedly allowing Gallagher to pose for a re-enlistment ceremony, and take additional photos thereof, with the body as a prop.)

On other occasions while on duty as a sniper, Gallagher is alleged to have shot at two Iraqi citizens, an old man and a young girl, “with a dangerous weapon likely to produce death or grievous harm,” according to the charge sheet filed against him. In testimonies presented by the prosecution as part of pre-trial proceedings last year, other SEALs described his actions as “reckless and bloodthirsty” the New York Times reported. SEALs added that they “tampered with his sniper rifle to make it less accurate and fired warning shots to scare away civilians before Gallagher had a chance to shoot them.”

“This is not a case about SOC Gallagher killing an ISIS prisoner. This is a case about SOC Gallagher killing a prisoner whose wounds were being treated by his fellow SEALs,” Commander Christopher Czaplak, a Navy prosecutor, said during the pre-trial proceedings. “This is a case about SOC Gallagher shooting an old man on a street corner. This is a case about SOC Gallagher firing indiscriminately into a crowd of civilians, at women across a river, and it is a case about SOC Gallagher shooting a little girl who was running away from ISIS.”

Other charges include the unlawful possession and wrongful use of controlled substances, obstruction of justice and bringing “discredit upon the armed forces.”

How is he pleading?

Not guilty. In unexpected scenes during court proceedings on Thursday, one of Gallagher’s fellow SEALs said that he killed the fighter. While acknowledging that Gallagher had stabbed the teen, Special Operator Corey Scott said he deliberately blocked air tubes being used to treat him, causing — he believed — death by asphyxiation. Scott described this as a mercy killing, arguing he felt the teen would have been tortured when detained by Iraqi police due to his ISIS ties. Scott, who said he does not want to see Gallagher jailed, has reportedly been granted immunity as a prosecution witness, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Following his testimony, prosecutors accused Scott of lying and said that he never revealed this version of the incident in previous conversations.

Gallagher’s defense attorney, Tim Parlatore, had previously said that Gallagher was trying to treat the captive for a collapsed lung, and that he made an emergency cut in his throat to intubate and clear the airway. Parlatore has argued there is no evidence that supports the murder charge (and that other SEALs will testify to that effect), that the entire case against Gallagher is built upon ill feeling from junior SEALs in his platoon who resented his leadership, and want him booted from the military. Another of Gallagher’s attorneys previously claimed the teen had likely died from injuries sustained in the air strike.

Gallagher’s family has been outspoken since the case became public, continuing to profess his innocence. His wife Andrea has made several public appearances, and shared her story on social media.

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in San Diego. Julie Watson—AP

“Despite the horrific circumstances we have just been so thankful for the support of fellow Americans and patriots who can identify that the dynamics of what is going on here at the hands of the Navy is not right,” she said in May 1st video post.

His brother, Sean Gallagher, appeared on MSNBC, questioning the evidence in the case. “While these accusations have been levied by a few, there are more than four times as many in Eddie’s platoon who were there at these incidents that say it never happened,” Sean Gallagher said.

Why has the case become a political flashpoint?

President Trump has raised the subject of military pardons on multiple occasions, and has also spoken publicly about Gallagher’s case specifically.

In March, Trump called for Gallagher to be moved to “less restrictive confinement,” after 40 Republican members of Congress had signed a letter that called for the Navy to free the chief while he waited for his trial. His family claimed that he was being held without medical treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, the Navy Times reported.

Trump’s intervention saw Gallagher moved out of a naval brig where he had been held since September 2018. He was later freed from confinement entirely on May 30, after a judge said there was interference by the prosecutors on Gallagher’s right to legal counsel.

The Trump administration requested paperwork in May that would be needed to pardon multiple military members. Among them was Gallagher’s case, the New York Times reported. While speaking with reporters in May, Trump confirmed that he was “looking at a lot of different pardons for a lot of different people,” but did not mention Gallagher’s case specifically during the presser.

Some other Republicans have come to the defense of Gallagher. While appearing on the Barstool Sports’ Zero Blog Thirty podcast, California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter said that while he served in the military he posed for pictures similar to the ones Gallagher is alleged to have taken. “I’ve taken pictures just like that when I was overseas,” Hunter said in the interview. “Eddie did one bad thing that I’m guilty of too, taking a picture with a body and saying something stupid and then texting that.”

According to the New York Times, Hunter has also said he has video evidence that would clear Gallagher, but that footage has not been released. Hunter’s office did not respond to TIME’s request for comment on the trial’s proceedings.

