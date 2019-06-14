Body of Young Girl Believed to Be From India Found in Remote Arizona Wilderness Near U.S. Border

The body of a young girl was found in a remote area near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Wednesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Officials said in a press release that they believe the child was a 7-year-old citizen of India who was traveling with four others. Her body was discovered approximately 17 miles west of Lukeville, and it’s believed the group was dropped off in the area by human smugglers who ordered them to cross a remote section of the border.

Authorities discovered the body after taking two adult women from India into custody, who explained that they had been separated from another woman and two children earlier in the day.

Though helicopters were sent out to search for the remaining migrants, they have not been found. Border Patrol agents did identify footprints, however, that they believe indicate the two remaining migrants crossed back into Mexico.

CBP described the surrounding area on the U.S. side of the border as “rugged desert wilderness” with “little to no resources.” They noted the high temperature was approximately 108 degrees on the day her body was found.

Both the United States and Mexico are continuing their search efforts for the remaining two people, CBP said.

