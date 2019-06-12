Warning: This post contains spoilers about Game of Thrones season 8.

The series finale of Game of Thrones may have aired nearly a month ago, but fans are still discovering clues about the show’s ending hidden in the sixth episode.

In an interview with INSIDER that was published on Wednesday, Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi confirmed a heartbreaking theory about Brienne and Jaime that some viewers had been speculating about since first seeing the scene in which Brienne stoically records Jaime’s deeds in the White Book.

When asked about whether the song that plays in the background of the scene, “The White Book,” begins with the same melody as the show’s most popular love theme, “I Am Hers, She Is Mine,” Djawadi explained that the similarities between the two songs are not a coincidence.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“It’s just a hint of what their relationship — if they had stayed together, if he was still alive — what it could have been,” he said. “What they could have become. That’s why I put that in there.”

Djawadi went on to say that he considers “I Am Hers, She Is Mine” — which first played when Robb and Talisa consummated their relationship in season 2 — to be the show’s wedding theme.

“I just threw that in there because I thought it would be a subtle nod to [Brienne and Jaime’s] relationship,” Djawadi said. “When she sits there and she thinks about him and writes down all the things he had done, the second half is the honor theme, but yeah a big chunk of that [song] is the wedding theme.”

Basically, Brienne and Jaime would’ve ended up married if he had just stayed at Winterfell and now it wouldn’t be so surprising if fans were bitter about that whole castle crushing business.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.