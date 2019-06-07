Australia Seizes More Than $800 Million Worth of Meth In Its Largest-Ever Bust

Australian authorities found almost 1.6 tonnes of methylamphetamine hidden inside speakers on June 7, 2019.
Australian Federal Police
By Amy Gunia
4:12 AM EDT

Australian authorities found almost 1.6 tonnes of methamphetamine, also known as ice, hidden inside speakers in a shipment at a Melbourne port, according to the BBC.

The drugs, worth about $840 million, arrived from Bangkok by sea. Police also found more than 80 pounds of heroin worth approximately $13 million in vacuum-sealed packages inside the speakers.

A police statement said the illegal drugs were found during an x-ray scan when “anomalies” were detected.

“This is the largest meth bust we’ve ever seen in this country and demonstrates not only the brazen nature of those involved in this criminal activity, but the resolve of the ABF in Victoria and around the country to stop these imports,” Australia Border Force’s Regional Commander in Victoria, Craig Palmer, said in the statement.

No arrests have been made yet.

Australian Federal Police Commander Peter Bodel said that had the drugs not been found, “the effect of these drugs on the community and families would have been profound.”

Write to Amy Gunia at amy.gunia@time.com.

