Keanu Reeves doesn’t just play a hero in the movies, he is one in real life, too. At least according to one fan who posted a story on Twitter about getting the John Wick star’s autograph back as a 16-year-old working in a movie theater.

“I’m working the box office, bored as hell and suddenly this dude walks up in jeans, a leather jacket and a horse riding helmet,” James Dator wrote on Twitter to kick off the tale. “It takes me a solid 30 seconds to ignore the helmet and realize it’s Keanu Reeves.”

Dator goes on to share a story about his fumbling teenaged effort to try and surreptitiously get the star’s autograph by Reeves offering to give the actor his employee discount to get into the movie. “This means he needs to sign my sheet and therefore I have his autograph,” Dator tweeted. That didn’t work, though, because Reeves pointed out that he didn’t work there and Dator charged the actor full price—and was too flustered to simply ask Reeves’s for his autograph.

Then, there was a knock on the door behind him. “I assume it’s my manager,” he wrote. “It’s Keanu.” Reeves had been able to see through the teen’s subterfuge and decided to help him out. “‘I realized you probably wanted my autograph,’” Reeves said, according to Dator. “‘So I signed this.’”

The star then handed Dator a receipt from the concessions stand with his signature on the back. Dator then watched as the actor “casually” threw the ice cream cone he had purchased in the trash and went to see his movie, From Hell. Dator later put it all together and realized that Reeves had bought a cone he didn’t want “just to get receipt paper so he could scribble his autograph for a 16-year-old idiot.”

Between this story and the tale of his bus ride from Bakersfield to Los Angeles, Reeves may have a harder time convincing audiences that he is a hardened assassin and not just a really nice guy.

