How That Final Game of Thrones Scene May Hint At Arya's Next Kill

By Megan McCluskey
May 13, 2019

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

Although the Hound convinced Arya to give up her quest for vengeance on Cersei in “The Bells,” the fifth episode of Game of Thrones‘ eighth season, the episode’s final scene seemed to hint that there may be a new name at the top of Arya’s kill list.

After nearly being killed and watching masses of innocent people get slaughtered by Daenerys’ fiery spree of terror, Arya found herself alone in the ruins of King’s Landing. She spotted the burned bodies of a mother and daughter who had saved her from being trampled to death earlier in the episode before looking up with a horrified expression and seeing a lone white horse.

“We knew that the Hound would be convincing her to part ways with him and to not go to her death,” showrunner D.B. Weiss explained in the post-episode breakdown. “And once she decides she needs to get out of the city, well she’s in the worst possible place you can be. So she’s gotta get from that central point all the way outside the walls of the city. It’s the longest, hardest journey anybody has to make in the entire episode.”

Arya Stark fights for survival in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5.
Helen Sloan—HBO

As the episode came to a close, Arya mounted the horse and rode off through the destruction with a purpose. The teaser for the finale then showed her peering up vengefully at someone from amidst the ranks of the Unsullied, leading some fans to believe that she is going to try to kill Daenerys.

Related Stories

Arya clearly isn’t going to be too big of a fan of Mad Queen Daenerys ruling the Seven Kingdoms after the events of Thronespenultimate episode. And her being the one to take Dany out would also fulfill the final aspect of Melisandre’s prediction that she would shut “brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes” forever. If we assume that the brown eyes in question belonged to Walder Frey and the blue eyes to the Night King, then the green eyes could very well belong to Daenerys.

Helen Sloan/HBO

Some fans even thought that Arya was going to say Daenerys’ name before the climbing onto the horse to signify that the dragon queen had earned a spot on the list. On the other hand, maybe she’s taken the Hound’s final lesson to heart.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Greta Thunberg Is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year
2

Child, 5, Carries Toddler Through -31 Degree Cold
3

Who Should Be TIME's Person of the Year for 2019?
4

Hong Kong Protestors Win TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year Reader Poll

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE