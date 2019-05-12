There’s literally nothing the President could do to lose the support of of the GOP in Congress, at least according to this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open.

The sketch, which aired Saturday night, took the form of an episode of MSNBC’s Meet the Press. Host Chuck Todd, played by SNL’s Kyle Mooney, led a discussion with Republican congressional leaders about what it would take for them to abandon their support for the President.

The sketch started covered Trump’s escalating trade war with China.

“You all have opposed tariffs in the past,” said Mooney’s Todd. “Do you all support the President’s tariffs now?”

“Well, Chuck, there’s a simple answer to that,” responded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, played by SNL cast member Beck Bennett. “There was no collusion.”

“When you have a President who’s a financial genius and a business Jesus like Donald Trump, you’ve just got to trust him,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (played by Kate McKinnon). “This man has lost a hundred times more money than I have ever made.”

Mooney’s Todd went on to ask what would happen if Special Council Robert Mueller testified before Congress that he believed Trump had committed obstruction of justice.

“The best way to uphold the law is to be above it,” responded McKinnon-as-Graham.

Asked what might happen if Mueller testified that Trump colluded with the Russians, Sen. Susan Collins (played by Cecily Strong) responded, “I’d have to write a strongly worded email and send it straight to my draft folder.”

Watch the full sketch here:

Write to Alejandro de la Garza at alejandro.delagarza@time.com.