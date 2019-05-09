‘A Better Ally Didn’t Exist.’ Jen Hatmaker Remembers the Generosity of Rachel Held Evans

Rachel Held Evans outside of her home on Nov. 4, 2014.
Robin Rayne—ZUMA Wire
By Jen Hatmaker
May 9, 2019
IDEAS
Hatmaker is a New York Times best-selling author and award-winning podcast host

There is a wilderness space in which misfits who flummox the Christian status quo gather. That wilderness has lost a hero–one who challenged the hierarchy behind the city walls, the patriarchy under the steeples. She insisted women, people of color, the LGBTQ community and the poor were the real elders of the church. A better ally didn’t exist. She was Rachel Held Evans, prophet and preacher, author and friend, generous beyond all comprehension.

When she died on May 4, at the shocking age of 37, the Twitter hashtag #becauseofRHE became a different kind of gathering place, for stories of outcasts she welcomed back in, doubters she comforted, friends she celebrated, careers she launched, critics she challenged–every last one a witness to her rare legacy.

Our community believes Rachel received but one welcome as she entered eternity: “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into your rest.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.

This appears in the May 20, 2019 issue of TIME.

IDEAS
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE