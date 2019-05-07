Jennifer Lopez Sauntering Past Hamburger-Clad Katy Perry in the Bathroom Is 2019 Met Gala Magic

Not content to just light up everyone’s lives in her cake-like Moschino chandelier look that nailed Monday night’s 2019 Met Gala theme, Katy Perry changed into a second outfit: a hamburger.

And as she squeezed into the seeded bun, wearing a slightly more practical lettuce-like off-the shoulder mini dress in the bathroom, a video captured Jennifer Lopez sauntering past.

Yes, JLo in a blingy wig and feather boa brushed by Perry while she was changing in what appears to be the Met Gala bathroom.

You just can’t make this stuff up, and it could only happen at the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit in New York.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

As insiders know, the highlight of the party isn’t the celebrity-saturated red carpet show itself — it’s the interactions inside the event that deserve to be celebrated, and this magical video is one of them. The moment, a collision of two of the Internet’s favorites, is already picking up steam online, where people are already obsessed.

https://t.co/VTvKxmFYfn

See the look complete with a purple wrapped cellophane toothpick.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.