Warning: This story contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

It looks like pumpkin spice season has finally come for Winterfell as Melisandre never said it would.

Fans found a new blink-and-you-miss-it detail to obsess over when a modern coffee cup made an unlikely appearance during Game of Thrones on Sunday night. Suffice it to say, people took notice.

Game of Thrones, an established show that apparently the whole world is watching, seems to have taken place quite a long time ago in a fantasyland. So it stands to reason that the white coffee cup with its sleeve does not belong.

The java made its debut during the scene when Tormund is praising Jon Snow’s heroics, and the container appears in the shot on the table where Daenerys sits. See for yourself at around the 17:50 minute mark in the fourth episode of the eighth season.

HBO released a tongue-in-cheek statement later on Monday to explain the presence of what it called a “craft services coffee cup,” which is surely a rarity in Westeros. In the brief statement, HBO admitted that the cup was a “mistake,” and that someone had messed up the Mother of Dragons’ beverage order.

“In response to inquires from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones,” the statement reads, “HBO states, ‘The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.'”

Hauke Richter, an art director for Game of Thrones seasons 4-8, said in an email to Variety that the error has been “blown out of proportion [because] it has not happened with ‘Thrones’ so far.”

So there’s no telling who left the noticeably modern artifact on the table, but it’s definitely not the goblet of wine or Tormund drinking horn we’re used to. Whether or not it was intentional is also unknown at this time. But it is funny.

If anything, Daenerys seems a lot more relatable now.

Some of the jokes recalled a hilarious season 7 meme poking fun at the length of Daenerys’ title.

