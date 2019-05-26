Here's What's Open and Closed on Memorial Day 2019

Memorial Day unofficially kicks off the warm-weather season. However, if you need last minute supplies for the holiday weekend, you should know that not every store or restaurant stays open.

We gathered information on what’s open and closed on Memorial Day this year to help you have the best three-day weekend. And because the holiday honors those who have died while serving in our armed forces, the list below includes deals for veterans available at restaurant chains throughout America.

Here’s what’s open on Memorial Day 2019 — and what’s closed.

When is Memorial Day 2019?

This year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 27, though many people like to celebrate all weekend with parades, sales and parties. This holiday falls on the last Monday in May each year to honor those who have died while serving in the American armed forces.

Is Memorial Day a federal holiday?

Yes, Memorial Day is federal holiday. That means many services like USPS, FedEx and UPS, most banks, the stock exchange and schools are closed.

What stores are open on Memorial Day 2019?

Home Depot stores will be open for regular business hours. Veterans and active duty military personnel will get 10% off.

Sears stores will be open for regular business hours.

Kmart stores will be open during regular business hours.

Lowe’s stores will be open for regular business hours and will offer deals on household appliances, outdoor decor and gardening supplies.

Macy’s stores will be open during regular business hours, though some stores will operate with modified hours.

CVS stores will be open during regular business hours.

Rite Aid stores will be open during regular business hours.

Sam’s Club stores will be open with modified business hours for members from 7a.m. to 6p.m.

What stores are closed on Memorial Day 2019?

Many stores will not be closed Memorial Day because it is a big day for sales before summer starts. However, one of the big retail favorites, Costco, will not be open on Memorial Day 2019. So if you need bulk items, make sure to get them the day before.

What restaurants are open on Memorial Day 2019?

Olive Garden restaurants will be open for regular business hours.

Panera Bread restaurants will be open during regular business hours.

Red Lobster restaurants will be open during regular business hours. The chain will also offer a special Cedar-Plank Seafood event and deals on gift cards.

Denny’s restaurants will be open during regular business hours.

Chipotle restaurants will be open for regular business hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will be open for regular business hours.

Cheesecake Factory restaurants will be open during regular business hours.

Waffle House restaurants will be open for regular business hours.

Del Taco restaurants will be open for regular business hours.

Outback Steakhouse restaurants will be open during regular business hours. The chain will also offer their regular 10% off for service members and emergency medical service members.

Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open during regular business hours and select locations will be honoring our fallen servicemen and women with a ‘Missing Man Table’.

Where can veterans eat for free on Memorial Day 2019?

Texas de Brazil restaurants will offer a Heroes discount of 20% for service members, emergency medical service people and teachers.

Twin Peaks restaurants let veterans eat for free from a select menu on Memorial Day at their locations.

Because these restaurants are franchise owned businesses, please check local restaurant for availability on Memorial Day for the restaurants below.

McDonalds

Wendy’s

Sonic

Arby’s

Starbucks

Subway

Burger King

Taco Bell

Dunkin’ Donuts

KFC

Domino’s

Dairy Queen

IHOP

TGI Fridays

Panda Express

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

