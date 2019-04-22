Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

Ever since Jon Snow managed to take out a White Walker at Hardhome, we’ve known that Valyrian steel is capable of killing the Night King’s lieutenants — and hopefully the Night King himself. So with the long-awaited battle between the living and the dead set for the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8, let’s review the status of every Valyrian steel sword that has made its way to Winterfell.

While there are plenty of dragonglass weapons — which are capable of killing the wights — to go around, only a select few of Westeros’ key players are wielding Valyrian steel.

Here’s a list of everyone who has a Valyrian steel sword leading up to the Battle of Winterfell.

Jon Snow

Helen Sloan—HBO

Sword: Longclaw

Ancestral house: Mormont

Given to by: Lord Commander Jeor Mormont

Brienne of Tarth

Helen Sloan—HBO

Sword: Oathkeeper — one of two swords that Tywin Lannister forged from House Stark’s ancestral sword Ice

Ancestral house: Stark

Given to by: Jaime Lannister

Jaime Lannister

Helen Sloan—HBO

Sword: Widow’s Wail — one of two swords that Tywin Lannister forged from House Stark’s ancestral sword Ice

Ancestral house: Stark

Inherited from: Tommen Baratheon, who inherited it from Joffrey Baratheon

Jorah Mormont

Helen Sloan—HBO

Sword: Heartsbane

Ancestral house: Tarly

Given to by: Samwell Tarly

Honorable Mention: Arya Stark

Helen Sloan—HBO

Weapon: Valyrian steel dagger

Formerly belonged to: Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, who claimed he lost it in a bet to Tyrion Lannister

Given to by: Bran Stark

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.