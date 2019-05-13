Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones

One of the most brutal shows ever has its moments that are pretty downright hilarious, and even the bloody Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 “The Bells” was no exception.

There were game-changing narrative developments, tough-to-swallow casualties, and after 55 episodes of buildup we’re here. Thankfully so are the memes.

The penultimate episode really packed in that long-awaited action, all of which served to spawn memes about Cleganebowl, Daenerys becoming the mad queen and the letter that landed Varys in hot fire. Naturally, the Internet seized it all.

The show’s curtain dropper is imminent, so to cheer us up, here are the best memes of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 that will last forever.

Farewell to Varys memes

Arya and the white horse that just mysteriously appeared gave us the Game of Thrones horse meme

That Aaron Rodgers in Game of Thrones? Stranger things have happened.

Cleganebowl

The Mountain Would Not Die

Jon Snow’s battle feelings

Cersei getting out of a sticky situation

Daenerys going full mad queen on King’s Landing

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.