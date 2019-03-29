5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Weekend

It’s here: Billie Eilish‘s long-awaited debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is out, three years after the teen artist first came to the attention of the music industry. Meanwhile, Sky Ferreira — once a rising pop star, now an enigmatic artist of uncertain genre — finally dropped the first song, “Downhill Lullaby,” off a long-gestating new project. Rosalía, Spain’s voice of flamenco-pop, teams up with J Balvin for a reggaeton track that shows off both their strengths on “Con Altura.” Another smart pairing: Cage the Elephant and Beck, two of alt-rock’s top acts, on collaborative single “Night Running” ahead of a joint tour. And Tank and the Bangas prove they’ve got plenty of surprises in store with the flirty, summer-ready “Nice Things.”
