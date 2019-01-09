The Sopranos Creator May Have Finally Shed Some Light on That Infamous Final Scene

By Megan McCluskey
January 9, 2019

After nearly 12 years of ambiguity surrounding the final scene of The Sopranos series finale, creator David Chase could have possibly shed light on Tony Soprano’s ultimate fate.

In The Sopranos Sessions — a new collection of recaps, conversations, and critical essays covering every episode of the show — TV critics Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz share an interview with Chase in which he appeared to give more weight to the popular theory that the screen cutting to black was intended to signify Tony’s death.

Here’s how the conversation with Chase reportedly unfolded:

However, according to Uproxx, Chase went on to say that he only meant that “[Tony] could have been whacked,” not that the diner sequence was a definitive death scene. Very interesting, indeed.

Watch the final scene of The Sopranos below.

