Norway dominated the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, with 39 total medals, including 14 golds, thanks to the country’s skilled skiers and biathletes.

Norway finished with the most medals of any of the 92 countries to compete, with Germany coming in second with 31 medals and Canada taking third with 29. Despite a lackluster start, the United States finished fourth in the medal count with 23 — nine of which were gold. The Netherlands landed in fifth place in the medal count with 20 medals, eight of them golds, after racking up speed skating honors.

Norway and Germany sat on top of the leaderboard for the majority of the Games’ two weeks of events, and both earned historic medals and commanded the competition. Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal became the oldest Olympic Alpine skiing champion at age 35 with his downhill win, and Germany dominated the bobsled events, taking home both gold and silver in the four-man event.

The International Olympic Committee banned Russia, which earned the most medals in 2014 in Sochi, this year at the Games following an investigation that found widespread, systematic doping. Some athletes from the country were cleared for the Games but competed as the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” and did not wear their country’s flag. Still, “OAR” took home 17 medals.

The U.S. had a number of surprising wins and defeats at the Games. The women’s ice hockey team ended a 20-year gold medal drought against arch rival Canada with a thrilling overtime shootout win, and the men’s curling team won its first-ever gold medal. Snowboarders like Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Red Gerard and Jamie Anderson helped the U.S. earn nine golds, and alpine skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn took home a gold and silver, and a bronze, respectively. Still, the U.S. was expecting other medals at the Games, including a repeat for Shiffrin in her signature slalom event (she failed to get on the podium in that one), and an individual medal for figure skater Nathan Chen, who did not earn one despite landing a historic six quads in his program.

Chris Mazdzer’s won the Men’s Olympic Luge silver — a first in U.S. history — while the American women’s cross-country sprint free gold on Wednesday was a first for Team USA, and America’s first medal in the Scandinavian-dominated discipline since Bill Koch’s silver in 1976.

Here’s how many medals each country won at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Norway, 39 medals

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway celebrates after the victory during the Mens Individual Sprint Classic Finals on Feb. 13, 2018. Nils Petter Nilsson—Getty Images:

Gold: 14 medals

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Sprint Classic

Simen Hegstad Krueger, Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon

Maren Lundby, Ski Jumping, Ladies’ Normal Hill Individual

Aksel Lund Svindal, Skiing, Men’s Downhill

Ragnhild Haga, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ 10km Freestyle

Johannes Thinges Boe, Biathlon, Men’s 20km Individual

Cross-Country Skiing Ladies’ 4 x 5km Relay, Team Event

Oystein Braaten, Men’s Ski Slopestyle

Cross-Country Skiing Men’s 4 x 10km Relay, Team Event

Ski Jumping, Men’s Team Large Hill

Haavard Lorentzen, Speed Skating, Men’s 500m

Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Team Sprint Free

Speed Skating, Men’s Team Pursuit

Marit Bjoergen, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ 30km Mass Start Classic

Silver: 14 medals

Marit Bjoergen, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

Maiken Caspersen Falla, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’s Sprint Classic

Johann Andre Forfang, Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Individual

Marte Olsbu, Biathlon, Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon

Kjetil Jansrud, Skiing, Men’s Downhill

Ragnhild Mowinckel, Skiing, Ladies’ Giant Slalom

Simen Hegstad Krueger, Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 15km Free

Henrick Kristoffersen, Men’s Giant Slalom

Biathlon, 2×7.5km Women + 2×7.5km Men Mixed Relay

Ragnhild Mowinckel, Skiing, Ladies’ Downhill

Nordic Combined, Team Gundersen LH/4x5km

Biathlon, Men’s 4×7.5km Relay

Speed Skating, Men’s 1000m

Bronze: 11 medals

Hans Christer Holund, Cross-country Skiing, Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon

Robert Johansson, Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Individual

Robert Johansson, Ski Jumping, Men’s Large Hill Individual

Sverre Lunde Pedersen, Speed Skating, Men’s 5,000m

Marit Bjoergen, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ 10km Freestyle

Kjetil Jansrud, Skiing, Men’s Super-G

Tiril Eckhoff, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ 12.5km Mass Start

Emil Hegle Svendsen, Biathalon, Men’s 15km Mass Start

Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ Team Sprint Free

Curling, Mixed Doubles

Alpine Skiing, Alpine Team Event

Germany, 31 medals

Gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany poses during the medal ceremony after the Women's Biathlon 10km Pursuit on Feb. 13, 2018. Sean M. Haffey—Getty Images:

Gold: 14 medals

Laura Dahlmeier, Biathlon, Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Laura Dahlmeier, Biathlon, Women’s 10km Pursuit

Eric Frenzel, Nordic Combined, Individual Gundersen NH/10km

Natalie Geisenberger, Luge, Women’s Singles

Arnd Peiffer, Biathlon, Men’s 10km Sprint

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, Men’s Luge Doubles

Andreas Wellinger, Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Individual

Aljona Savchenko & Bruno Massot, Figure Skating, Pairs Skating

Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig, Tobias Wendl & Tobias Arlt, Luge, Team Relay Competition

Thorsten Margis and Francesco Friedrich, Bobsled, 2-Man

Johannes Rydzek, Nordic Combined, Individual Gunderson LH/10k

Women’s Bobsleigh

Nordic Combined, Team Gundersen LH/4x5km

Bobsleigh, 4-man

Silver: 10 medals

Katharina Althaus, Ski Jumping, Ladies’ Normal Hill Individual

Dajana Eitberger, Luge, Women’s Singles

Jacqueline Loelling, Women’s Skeleton

Andreas Wellinger, Ski Jumping, Men’s Large Hill Individual

Simon Schempp, Biathlon, Men’s 15km Mass Start

Ski Jumping, Men’s Team Large Hill

Fabian Rissole, Nordic Combined, Individual Gunderson LH/10k

Selina Joerg, Snowboard, Ladies’ Parallel Giant Slalom

Bobsleigh, 4-man

Men’s Ice Hockey

Bronze: 7 medals

Johannes Ludwig, Luge, Men’s Singles

Benedikt Doll, Biathlon, Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

Eggert Toni & Benecken Sascha, Luge, Doubles

Laura Dahlmeier, Biathlon, Women’s 15km Individual

Eric Frenzel, Nordic Combined, Individual Gunderson LH/10k

Biathlon, Men’s 4×7.5km Relay

Ramona Theresia Hofmeister, Snowboard, Ladies’ Parallel Giant Slalom

Canada, 29 medals

Canada's gold medal-winning team celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event on Feb. 12, 2018. Fabrice Coffrini—AFP/Getty Images:

Gold: 11 medals

Curling, Mixed Doubles

Figure Skating, Team Event

Mikael Kingsbury, Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Moguls

Ted-Jan Bloemen, Speed Skating, Men’s 10,000m

Samuel Girard, Short-Track Speed Skating, Men’s 1,000m

Alexander Kopacz and Justin Kripps, Bobsled, 2-Man

Cassie Sharpe, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Ski Halfpipe

Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir, Figure Skating, Ice Dance

Brady Leman, Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Ski Cross

Kelsey Serwa, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Ski Cross

Sebastien Toutant, Snowboard, Men’s Big Air

Silver: 8 medals

Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Moguls

Max Parrot, Snowboarding, Men’s Slopestyle

Ted-Jan Bloemen, Speed Skating, Men’s 5,000m

Laurie Blouin, Snowboarding, Ladies’ Slopestyle

Alex Gough, Sam Edney, Tristan Walker & Justin Snith, Luge, Team Relay Competition

Women’s Ice Hockey

Kim Boutin, Short Track Speed Skating, Ladies’ 1,000m

Brittany Phelan, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Ski Cross

Bronze: 10 medals

Kim Boutin, Short Track Speed Skating, Ladies’ 500m

Kim Boutin, Short Track Speed Skating, Ladies’ 1,500m

Alex Gough, Luge, Women’s Singles

Mark McMorris, Snowboarding, Men’s Slopestyle

Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford, Figure Skating, Pairs Skating

Women’s Bobsleigh

Short Track Speed Skating, Men’s 5,000m Relay

Kaetlyn Osmond, Figure Skating, Ladies’ Single Skating

Men’s Ice Hockey

United States, 23 medals

Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the United States celebrates her gold medal win during the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe competition on Feb. 13, 2018. Tim Clayton—Corbis/Getty Images:

Gold: 9 medals

Silver: 8 medals

Chris Mazdzer, Luge, Men’s Singles

John-Henry Krueger, Short Track Speed Skating, Men’s 1,000 meters

Nicholas Goepper, Men’s Ski Slopestyle

Women’s Bobsleigh

Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding, Ladies’ Big Air

Alex Ferreira, Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Ski Halfpipe

Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing, Ladies’ Alpine Combined

Kyle Mack, Snowboard, Men’s Big Air

Bronze: 6 medals

Figure Skating, Team Event

Arielle Gold, Snowboarding, Ladies’ Halfpipe

Brita Sigourney, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Ski Halfpipe

Alex Shibutani/Maia Shibutani, Figure Skating, Ice Dance

Lindsey Vonn, Skiing, Ladies’ Downhill

Speed Skating, Ladies’ Team Pursuit

Netherlands, 20 medals

Gold medal winner Ireen Wust of The Netherlands reacts during the victory ceremony after winning the Ladies 1,500m Long Track Speed Skating final on Feb. 12, 2018. Dean Mouhtaropoulos—Getty Images:

Gold: 8 medals

Carlijn Achtereekte, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 3,000m

Sven Kramer, Speed Skating, Men’s 5,000m

Kjeld Nuis, Speed Skating, Men’s 1,500m

Jorien ter Mors, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 1,000m

Ireen Wust, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 1,500m

Esmee Visser, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 5,000m

Suzanne Schulting, Short Track Speed Skating, Ladies’ 1,000m

Kjeld Nuis, Speed Skating, Men’s 1,000m

Silver: 6 medals

Sjinkie Knegt, Short Track Speed Skating, Men’s 1,500m

Patrick Roest, Speed Skating, Men’s 1,500m

Yara van Kerkhof, Short Track Speed Skating, Ladies’ 500m

Ireen Wurst, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 3,000m

Jorrit Bergsma, Speed Skating, Men’s 10,000m

Speed Skating, Ladies’ Team Pursuit

Bronze: 6 medals

Antoinette De Jong, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 3,000m

Marrit Leenstra, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 1,500m

Short Track Speed Skating, ladies’ 3,000m relay

Speed Skating, Men’s Team Pursuit

Irene Schouten, Speed Skating, Ladies’ Mass Start

Koen Verweij, Speed Skating, Men’s Mass Start

South Korea, 17 medals

South Korea's Lim Hyojun celebrates after the men's 5,000m relay short track speed skating heat event on Feb. 13, 2018. Roberto Schmidt—AFP/Getty Images:

Gold: 5 medals

Hyojun Lim, Short-Track Speed Skating, Men’s 1,500m

Sungbin Yun, Men’s Skeleton

Minjeong Choi, Short-Track Speed Skating, Ladies’ 1,500m

Short Track Speed Skating, Ladies’ 3,000m Relay

Lee Seung-Hoon, Speed Skating, Men’s Mass Start

Silver: 8 medals

Lee Sang-Hwa, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 500m

Cha Min-Kyu, Speed Skating, Men’s 500m

Speed Skating, Men’s Team Pursuit

Hwang Dae-heon, Short Track Speed Skating, Men’s 500m

Lee Sangho, Snowboard, Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom

Kim Bo-Reum, Speed Skating, Ladies’ Mass Start

Bobsleigh, 4-man

Women’s Curling

Bronze: 4 medals

Min Seok Kim, Speed Skating, Men’s 1,500m

Yira Seo, Short Track Speed Skating, Men’s 1,000m

Lim Hyojun, Short Track Speed Skating, Men’s 500m

Kim Tae-yun, Speed Skating, Men’s 1,000m

Olympic Athletes from Russia, 17 medals

Olympic Athletes from Russia Mikhail Kolyada, Evgenia Medvedeva, Alina Zagitova, Yevgenia Tarasova, Vladimir Morozov, Natalya Zabiyako, Alexander Enbert, Ekaterina Bobrova, and Dmitri Soloviev (L-R) pose with their silver medals during the victory ceremony for the figure skating team event. Valery Sharifulin—TASS/Getty Images:

Gold: 2 medal

Alina Zagitova, Figure Skating, Ladies’ Single Skating

Men’s Ice Hockey

Silver: 6 medals

Figure Skating, Team Event

Nikita Tregubov, Men’s Skeleton

Cross-Country Skiing, Team Event

Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Team Sprint Free

Evgenia Medvedeva, Figure Skating, Ladies’ Single Skating

Alexander Bolshunov, Cross-Country SKiing, Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic

Bronze: 9 medals

Alexander Bolshunov, Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Sprint Classic

Yulia Belorukova, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ Sprint Classic

Semen Elistratov, Short Track Speed Skating, Men’s 1,500m

Denis Spitsov, Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 15km Free

Natalia Voronina, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 5,000m

Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ 4 x 5km Relay

Ilia Burov, Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials

Sergey Ridzik, Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Ski Cross

Andrey Larkov, Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic

Switzerland, 15 medals

Martin Rios (L) and Jenny Perret of Team Perret (Glarus, Switzerland) in a match against Team Moskaleva (Dmitrov, Russia) at International Mixed Doubles Sochi 2017, an event of the 2017-2018 World Mixed Doubles Curling Tour, at the Ice Cube Curling Center. Photo by Valery Sharifulin—TASS/Getty Images:

Gold: 5 medals

Dario Cologna, Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 15km Free

Sarah Hoefflin, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Ski Slopestyle

Michelle Gisin, Skiing, Ladies’ Alpine Combined

Alpine Skiing, Alpine Team Event

Nevin Galmarni, Snowboard, Men’s Parallel Slalom

Silver: 6 medals

Curling, Mixed Doubles

Beat Feuz, Skiing, Men’s Super-G

Wendy Holdener, Skiing, Women’s Slalom

Mathilde Gremaud, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Ski Slopestyle

Marc Bischofberger, Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Ski Cross

Ramon Zenhaeusern, Skiing, Mens’ Slalom

Bronze: 4 medal

Beat Fuez, Skiing, Men’s Downhill

Wendy Holdener, Skiing, Ladies’ Alpine Combined

Fanny Smith, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Ski Cross

Men’s Curling

France, 15 medals

Perrine Laffont of France celebrates winning gold during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Moguls Final on Feb. 11, 2018. Cameron Spencer—Getty Images:

Gold: 5 medals

Perrine Laffont, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Moguls

Martin Fourcade, Biathlon, Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

Pierre Vaultier, Snowboarding, Men’s Snowboard Cross

Martin Fouracde, Biathlon, Men’s 15m Mass Start

Biathlon, 2x6km Women + 2×7.5km Men Mixed Relay

Silver: 4 medals

Alexis Pinturault, Skiing, Men’s Alpine Combined

Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau, Snowboarding, Ladies’ Snowboard Cross

Marie Martinod, Skiing, Freestyle Ladies’ Ski Halfpipe

Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron, Figure Skating, Ice Dance

Bronze: 6 medals

Anais Bescond, Biathlon, Women’s 10km Pursuit

Victor Muffat-Jeandet, Skiing, Men’s Alpine Combined

Alexis Pinturault, Alpine Skiing, Men’s Giant Slalom

Cross-Country skiing, Men’s 4 x 10lm relay, Team Event

Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Team Sprint Free

Biathlon, Women’s 4x6km Relay

Sweden, 14 medals

Gold medalist Charlotte Kalla of Sweden celebrates during the Medal Ceremony for the Cross-Country Skiing Ladies' 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon on Feb. 10, 2018. Dan Istitene—Getty Images

Gold: 7 medals

Frida Hansdotter, Skiing, Ladies’ Slalom

Hanna Obeberg, Biathlon, Ladies’ 15km Individual

Charlotte Kalla, Cross-Country Skiing, 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

Stina Nilsson, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ Sprint Classic

Andre Myhrer, Skiing, Mens’ Slalom

Biathlon, Men’s 4×7.5km Relay

Women’s Curling

Silver: 6 medals

Sebastian Samuelsson, Biathlon, Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

Charlotte Kalla, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ 10km Free

Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ 4 x 5km Relay

Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ Team Sprint Free

Biathlon, Women’s 4x6km Relay

Men’s Curling

Bronze: 1 medal

Stina Nilsson, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ 30 km Mass Start Classic

Austria, 14 medals

Luger David Gleirscher of Austria reacts as he wins the men's singles luge event. Sergei Bobylev—TASS/Getty Images:

Gold: 5 medals

David Gleirscher, Luge, Men’s Singles

Marcel Hirscher, Skiing, Men’s Alpine Combined, Men’s Giant Slalom

Matthias Mayer, Skiing, Men’s Super-G

Anna Gasser, Snowboarding, Ladies’ Big Air

Silver: 3 medals

Peter Penz & Georg Fischler, Luge, Doubles

Anna Veith, Skiing, Ladies’ Super-G

Alpine Skiing, Alpine Team Event

Bronze: 6 medals

Lukas Klapfer, Nordic Combined, Individual Gundersen NH/10km

Dominik Landertinger, Biathlon, Men’s 20km Individual

Madelein Egle, David Gleirscher, Peter Penz & Georg Fischler, Luge, Team Relay Competition

Katharina Gallhuber, Skiing, Women’s Slalom

Michael Matt, Skiing, Mens’ Slalom

Nordic Combined, Team Gundersen LH/4x5km

Japan, 13 medals

Japan's silver medallist Miho Takagi waves on the podium during the medal ceremony for the speed skating women's 1500m on Feb. 13, 2018. Kirill Kudryavtsev—AFP/Getty Images:

Gold: 4 medal

Yuzuru Hanyu, Figure Skating, Men’s Single Skating

Nao Kodaira, Speed Skating, Ladies 500m

Speed Skating, Ladies’ Team Pursuit

Nana Takagi, Speed Skating, Ladies’ Mass Start

Silver: 5 medals

Ayumu Hirano, Snowboarding, Men’s Halfpipe

Nao Kodaira, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 1,000m

Miho Takagi, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 1,500m

Akito Watabe, Nordic Combined, Individual Gundersen NH/10km

Shoma Uno, Figure Skating, Men’s Single Skating

Bronze: 4 medals

Daichi Hara, Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Moguls

Miho Takagi, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 1,000m

Sara Takanashi, Ski Jumping, Ladies’ Normal Hill Individual

Women’s Curling

Italy, 10 medals

Michela Moioli of Italy celebrates winning gold in the Ladies' Snowboard Cross gold medal at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 16, 2018. Michela Moioli of Italy celebrates winning gold in the Ladies' Snowboard Cross gold medal at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 16, 2018.

Gold: 3 medals

Arianna Fontana, Short Track Speed Skating, Ladies’ 500s

Michaela Moioli, Snowboarding, Ladies’ Snowboard Cross

Sofia Goggia, Skiing, Ladies’ Downhill

Silver: 2 medal

Federico Pellegrino, Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Sprint Classic

Short Track Speed Skating, Ladies’ 3,000m Relay

Bronze: 5 medals

Dominik Windisch, Biathlon, Men’s 10km Sprint

Federica Brignone, Skiing, Ladies’ Giant Slalom

Nicola Tumolero, Speed Skating, Men’s 10,000m

Biathlon, 2x6km Women + 2×7.5m Men Mixed Relay

Arianna Fontana, Short Track Speed Skating, Ladies’ 1,000m

China, 9 medals

Silver medallist China's Liu Jiayu celebrates during the victory ceremony after the women's snowboard halfpipe final on Feb. 13, 2018. Loic Venance—AFP/Getty Images:

Gold: 1 medal

Wu Dajing, Short Track Speed Skating, Men’s 500m

Silver: 6 medals

Jiayu Liu, Snowboarding, Ladies’ Halfpipe

Wenjing Sui/Cong Han, Figure Skating, Pairs Skating

Xin Zhang, Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials

Jinyu Li, Short-Track Speed Skating, Ladies’ 1,500m

Zongyang Jia, Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials

Short Track Speed Skating, Men’s 5,00m Relay

Bronze: 2 medal

Kong Fanyu, Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials

Gao Tingyu, Speed Skating, Men’s 500m

Czech Republic, 7 medals

Czech Republic's silver medallist Michal Krcmar poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the biathlon men's 10km sprint on Feb. 13, 2018. Kirill Kudryavtsev—AFP/Getty Images:

Gold: 2 medal

Ester Ledecka, Alpine Skiing, Ladies’ Super-G

Ester Ledecka, Snowboard, Ladies’ Parallel Giant Slalom

Silver: 2 medal

Michal Krcmar, Biathlon, Men’s 10km Sprint

Martina Sablikova, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 5,000

Bronze: 3 medals

Veronika Vitkova, Biathlon, Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Eva Samkova, Snowboarding, Ladies’ Snowboard Cross

Karolina Erbanova, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 500m

Finland, 6 medals

Bronze medalist Enni Rukajarvi of Finland celebrates in the Snowboard Ladies' Slopestyle Final on Feb. 12, 2018. Ryan Pierse—Getty Images:

Gold: 1 medal

Iivo Niskanen, Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic

Silver: 1 medal

Krista Parmakoski, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ 30km Mass Start Classic

Bronze: 4 medals

Krista Parmakoski, Cross-country Skiing, Ladies’ 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

Enni Rukajarvi, Snowboarding, Ladies’ Slopestyle

Krista Parmakoski, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ 10km Freestyle

Women’s Ice Hockey

Great Britain, 5 medals

Great Britain's Dom Parsons after his third run in the Skeleton at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea on Feb. 16, 2018. David Davies—PA Images/Getty Images

Gold: 1 medal

Lizzy Yarnold, Women’s Skeleton

Bronze: 4 medals

Dom Parsons, Men’s Skeleton

Laura Deas, Women’s Skeleton

Isabel Atkin, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Ski Slopestyle

Billy Morgan, Snowboard, Men’s Big Air

Belarus, 3 medals

Hanna Huskova of Belarus competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Aerials Final on day seven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. XIN LI—Getty Images

Gold: 2 medals

Hanna Huskova, Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials

Biathlon, Women’s 4x6km Relay

Silver: 1 medal

Darya Domracheva, Biathlon, Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

Slovakia, 3 medals

Slovakia's silver medallist Anastasiya Kuzmina poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the biathlon women's 10km pursuit on Feb. 13, 2018. Kirill Kudryavtsev—AFP/Getty Images:

Gold: 1 medal

Anastasiya Kuzmina, Biathlon, Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

Silver: 2 medals

Anastasiya Kuzmina, Biathlon, Women’s 10km Pursuit

Anastasiya Kuzmina, Biathlon, Women’s 15km Individual

Australia, 3 medals

Matt Graham of Australia celebrates his silver medal in the Freestyle Skiing Men's Moguls competition on Feb. 12, 2018. Tim Clayton—Corbis/Getty Images:

Silver: 2 medals

Matt Graham, Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Moguls

Jarryd Hughes, Snowboarding, Men’s Snowboard Cross

Bronze: 1 medal

Scotty James, Snowboarding, Halfpipe

Poland, 2 medals

Kamil Stoch of Poland celebrates following the Ski Jumping - Men's Large Hill on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games . Lars Baron—Getty Images

Gold: 1 medal

Kamil Stoch, Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Individual

Bronze: 1 medal

Ski Jumping, Men’s Team Large Hill

Spain, 2 medals

Regino Hernandez of Spain celebrates his bronze medal in the Men's Snowboard Cross at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 15, 2018. Clive Rose—Getty Images:

Bronze: 2 medals

Regino Hernandez, Snowboarding, Men’s Snowboard Cross

Javier Fernandez, Figure Skating, Men’s Single Skating

New Zealand, 2 medals

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnott competes during the women's snowboard big air final at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 22, 2018. Christof Stache—AFP/Getty Images

Bronze: 2 medals

Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Snowboarding, Ladies’ Big Air

Nico Porteous, Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Ski Halfpipe

Ukraine, 1 medal

Ukraine's gold medallist Oleksandr Abramenko gestures on the podium during the medal ceremony for the freestyle skiing Men's Aerials KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV - AFP/Getty Images

Gold: 1 medal

Oleksandr Abramenko, Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials

Hungary, 1 medal

Team Hungary celebrate their gold win on the podium in the men's 5,000m relay short track speed skating on Feb. 22, 2018. Aris Messinis—AFP/Getty Images

Gold: 1 medal

Speed Skating, Men’s 5,000m Relay

Slovenia, 1 medal

Jakov Fak of Slovenia reacts at the finish of the Men's 20km Individual Biathlon during the 2018 Winter Olympics on February 15, 2018. Lars Baron—Getty Images:

Silver: 1 medal

Jakov Fak, Biathlon, Men’s 20km Indvidual

Kazakhstan, 1 medal

Kazakhstan's Yulia Galysheva reacts after the women's moguls final event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 11, 2018. Loic Venance—AFP/Getty Images:

Bronze: 1 medal

Yulia Galysheva, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Moguls

Latvia, 1 medal

Latvia's Janis Strenga (L) and Oskars Melbardis celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 2-man bobsleigh heat 4 final run on February 19, 2018

Bronze: 1 medal

Janis Strenga and Oskars Melbardis, Bobsled, 2-Man

Liechtenstein, 1 medal

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Ladies' Alpine Skiing Super-G on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Ryan Pierse—Getty Images

Bronze: 1 medal

Tina Weirather, Alpine Skiing, Ladies’ Super-G

See the full, final leaderboard at the official PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics website here.

TIME reporters Jennifer Calfas, Megan McCluskey, Mahita Gajanan, Jamie Ducharme, Lisa Marie Segarra, Aric Jenkins, Casey Quackenbush and Katie Reilly contributed to this story.

Write to Eli Meixler at eli.meixler@time.com.