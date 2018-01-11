Since launching his presidential campaign, Donald Trump has appeared on more than a dozen TIME magazine covers.
He has been depicted in multiple stages of meltdown, standing beside his election opponent and an unstable Washington monument, speaking behind a podium on the campaign trail and at his inauguration. (He was also shown on the cover once before his campaign began, in the 1980s.) Trump has boasted — incorrectly — about setting a record with his frequent cover appearances, but he has yet to do that. No one has been featured as many times as Richard Nixon, who appeared on the cover 55 times.
Take a look back at Trump’s TIME covers from the past few years:
The Donald Has Landed. Deal With It | Aug. 20, 2015
Donald Trump’s Art of the Steal | Jan. 7, 2016
Donald Trump’s Wild Ride | March 3, 2016
What a President Needs to Know | July 14, 2016
Inside Donald Trump’s Meltdown | Aug. 11, 2016
Inside Donald Trump’s Total Meltdown | Oct. 13, 2016
How the 2016 Election Became a Battle of the Sexes | Nov. 3, 2016
The Making of President Donald Trump | Nov. 9, 2016
TIME 2016 Person of the Year | Dec. 8, 2016
Donald Trump’s Unprecedented, Divisive Speech | Jan. 20, 2017
Inside Donald Trump’s White House Chaos | Feb. 16, 2017
Inside Donald Trump’s War Against the State | March 9, 2017
The Comey Misfire | May 11, 2017
Inside Donald Trump’s Latest Battle Against the NFL | Sept. 28, 2017
How Trump’s Cabinet is Dismantling Government as We Know It | Oct. 26, 2017
The Unpresident: Why Donald Trump Will Never Change | Jan. 11, 2018
Donald Trump Relied on Michael Cohen to Weather the Storm. Now The President Is On His Own | Apr. 12, 2018
Donald Trump’s Campaign to Discredit the Russia Investigation May Be Working. It’s Also Damaging American Democracy | June 7, 2018
This Is What Trump’s Impulsive Diplomacy Looks Like | June 14, 2018
A Reckoning After Trump’s Border Separation Policy: What Kind of Country Are We? | June 21, 2018
Trump Wanted a Summit With Putin. He Got Way More Than He Bargained For | July 19, 2018
Trump Is in Trouble. Here’s How Much Worse It Can Get | Aug. 23, 2018
How the Anti-Trump Resistance Is Organizing Its Outrage | Oct. 18, 2018
Trump and Pelosi Are Locked in Their First Battle. Neither Can Afford to Lose | Jan. 10, 2019
The Biggest Field Yet. No Frontrunner. A Divided Base. Welcome to the 2020 Democratic Primary | Feb. 21, 2019
Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t Want to Talk About Impeachment. The Democrats May Not Be Able to Resist It | March 14, 2019
‘This Is Very Good.’ How Trump Beat the Mueller Investigation | March 28, 2019
Dates provided in the list above are publication dates, not issue dates.