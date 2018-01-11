Since launching his presidential campaign, Donald Trump has appeared on more than a dozen TIME magazine covers.

He has been depicted in multiple stages of meltdown, standing beside his election opponent and an unstable Washington monument, speaking behind a podium on the campaign trail and at his inauguration. (He was also shown on the cover once before his campaign began, in the 1980s.) Trump has boasted — incorrectly — about setting a record with his frequent cover appearances, but he has yet to do that. No one has been featured as many times as Richard Nixon, who appeared on the cover 55 times.

See Every Donald Trump TIME Cover Illustration by Tim O'Brien for TIME Illustration by Edel Rodriguez for TIME Illustration by Tim O’Brien for TIME Illustration by Jason Seiler for TIME Photo-Illustration by Pablo Delcan for TIME Illustration by Tim O'Brien for TIME Photo illustration by Nancy Burson for TIME (Digital imaging by John Depew. Source photographs Trump: Getty Images; Putin: Kremlin handout) TIME Photo-Illustration. Photographs by Getty Images Photograph by Kevin Lim—The Straits Times/Getty Images Illustration by Tim O’Brien for TIME Illustration by Tim O’Brien for TIME Illustration by Edel Rodriguez for TIME Illustration by Edel Rodriguez for TIME Photo-illustration by Brobel Design for TIME. Player: Jim Davis–The Boston Globe/Getty Images, Field: Sandro Di Carlo Darsa– PhotoAlto/Getty Images Photograph by Benjamin Rasmussen for TIME Illustration by Tim O’Brien for TIME Illustration by Tim O’Brien for TIME Photograph by Alex Wong—Getty Images TIME Photograph by Chelsea Matiash for TIME TIME Photo-Illustration. Photographs: Getty Images (5) Illustration by Edel Rodriguez for TIME Illustration by Edel Rodriguez for TIME TIME TIME TIME TIME TIME 1 of 28 Advertisement

Take a look back at Trump’s TIME covers from the past few years:

The Donald Has Landed. Deal With It | Aug. 20, 2015

Donald Trump’s Art of the Steal | Jan. 7, 2016

Donald Trump’s Wild Ride | March 3, 2016

What a President Needs to Know | July 14, 2016

Inside Donald Trump’s Meltdown | Aug. 11, 2016

Inside Donald Trump’s Total Meltdown | Oct. 13, 2016

How the 2016 Election Became a Battle of the Sexes | Nov. 3, 2016

The Making of President Donald Trump | Nov. 9, 2016

TIME 2016 Person of the Year | Dec. 8, 2016

Donald Trump’s Unprecedented, Divisive Speech | Jan. 20, 2017

Inside Donald Trump’s White House Chaos | Feb. 16, 2017

Inside Donald Trump’s War Against the State | March 9, 2017

The Comey Misfire | May 11, 2017

Inside Donald Trump’s Latest Battle Against the NFL | Sept. 28, 2017

How Trump’s Cabinet is Dismantling Government as We Know It | Oct. 26, 2017

The Unpresident: Why Donald Trump Will Never Change | Jan. 11, 2018

Donald Trump Relied on Michael Cohen to Weather the Storm. Now The President Is On His Own | Apr. 12, 2018

Donald Trump’s Campaign to Discredit the Russia Investigation May Be Working. It’s Also Damaging American Democracy | June 7, 2018

This Is What Trump’s Impulsive Diplomacy Looks Like | June 14, 2018

A Reckoning After Trump’s Border Separation Policy: What Kind of Country Are We? | June 21, 2018

Trump Wanted a Summit With Putin. He Got Way More Than He Bargained For | July 19, 2018

Trump Is in Trouble. Here’s How Much Worse It Can Get | Aug. 23, 2018

How the Anti-Trump Resistance Is Organizing Its Outrage | Oct. 18, 2018

Trump and Pelosi Are Locked in Their First Battle. Neither Can Afford to Lose | Jan. 10, 2019

The Biggest Field Yet. No Frontrunner. A Divided Base. Welcome to the 2020 Democratic Primary | Feb. 21, 2019

Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t Want to Talk About Impeachment. The Democrats May Not Be Able to Resist It | March 14, 2019

‘This Is Very Good.’ How Trump Beat the Mueller Investigation | March 28, 2019

Dates provided in the list above are publication dates, not issue dates.

Write to Katie Reilly at Katie.Reilly@time.com.