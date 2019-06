Feb. 6 – 22

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in 2019 its decision that the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina would host the 2026 Winter Olympics. Early on, there were four main contenders up for consideration: Salt Lake City, Utah; Sion, Switzerland; Sapporo, Japan and Calgary, Canada. But in the end, the Italian cities took the day. Milan has not hosted an Olympics before, while the northern city of Cortina d’Ampezzo did host the Winter Olympics back in 1956. The events will be spread out across “clusters,” with Milan hosting the opening ceremony, figure skating and ice hockey, many skiing events happening in the Valtellina area, more skiing and sports like luge in Cortina, cross country and speed skating in Val di Fiemme and the closing ceremony ending the 2026 Games in Verona.

The Milano-Cortina Games will abide by what the IOC is calling its “New Norm,” a set of principles meant to reduce the environmental and financial burden on the host country and boost sustainability and efficiency, making use of existing facilities across Italy and encouraging a greater spread of tourist dollars during the Games.