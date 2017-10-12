For the Record

‘How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?’

Ashley Judd, actor, describing how trapped she felt when she was in producer Harvey Weinstein’s Beverly Hills suite while filming Kiss the Girls (1997) and he suggested she watch him shower; the Weinstein Company fired him on Oct. 8 after a New York Times investigation revealed a long history of sexual-harassment allegations and settlements

46

Age, in years, of a can of Heinz kidney soup (a discontinued flavor) donated to a Welsh food bank

‘Change happens when advertisers are impacted.’

Jemele Hill, ESPN SportsCenter anchor, suspended for two weeks for tweeting that Dallas Cowboys fans can “boycott” sponsors after owner Jerry Jones threatened to bench players who “disrespect” the flag by not standing for the national anthem

‘I thought it was a hoax in this time of fake news.’

Kazuo Ishiguro, The Remains of the Day author, describing his reaction to hearing he had won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature

Sharks

New study suggests great white sharks swim farther and deeper than previously thought

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coach resigns after video of him snorting a white powder surfaces

‘The election scheduled … will be worse than the previous one.’

Raila Odinga, former Kenyan Prime Minister, withdrawing from the Oct. 26 presidential election against incumbent Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, which had been rescheduled after the Supreme Court nullified the Aug. 8 results over fraud concerns

7.31

Tongue length, in inches, of Mochi, holder of the Guinness World Record for longest dog tongue; Mochi, 8, is a St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, S.D.

334,252

Population of Iceland in 2016, according to the World Bank, making it the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup, after beating Kosovo 2-0 on Oct. 9

‘The war on coal is over.’

Scott Pruitt, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, announcing an end to the Obama-era policy that limits greenhouse-gas emissions from coal-fired power plants

