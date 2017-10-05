The NRA Wants to Regulate 'Bump Stock' Gun Accessories. Read the Full Statement

The National Rifle Association says it’s open to new regulations on “bump stocks,” a gun accessory reportedly used by the shooter in the recent massacre in Las Vegas. Bump stocks can greatly increase a weapon’s rate of fire, enabling a semi-automatic rifle to function more like a fully automatic one.
“The National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law,” the NRA’s statement reads.
The statement is among the NRA’s first formal responses to the Oct. 1 shooting, which the group characterized as an “evil and senseless attack.”
Read the full statement below: