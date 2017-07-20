Milestones

DIED

• Irina Ratushinskaya, Soviet poet and dissident, who spent nearly four years in a labor camp, where she wrote clandestine poems on bars of soap using matchsticks, at 63.

• Maryam Mirzakhani, first and only woman to win the Fields Medal, the math equivalent of the Nobel Prize, at 40. Mirzakhani, who specialized in theoretical mathematics, was also the only Iranian to win the award.

• Meechy Monroe, YouTube personality who used video tutorials to encourage black women to embrace their natural hair, at 32.

WON

The U.S. Women’s Open, by South Korea’s Park Sung-hyun, by two shots. It was the 23-year-old’s first Ladies Professional Golf Association title.

PASSED

By Netflix, 100 million subscribers worldwide. The streaming service is now valued at more than $78 billion after share prices surged to a record high following the news.

This appears in the July 31, 2017 issue of TIME.