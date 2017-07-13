Find Your Best Burn

Running

It’s great for a long life, and even a little pays off. Running just five to 10 minutes a day has been linked to a lower risk of death.

Pilates

The ultimate stomach sculptor, Pilates improves posture and activates deeper abdominal muscles than other workouts.

Swimming

Moving through water fires up more major muscle groups than other kinds of cardio, engaging your legs, upper body and core.

Hiking

Walking on uneven ground strengthens muscles you don’t use on flat land, reducing the risk of falls by improving balance.

Dancing

It’s a demanding calorie burn. Starting, stopping and changing directions burns a ton of energy, even if you just groove in place.

Zumba

People love the fun dance-based workout for a reason. Zumba has been shown to increase self-esteem and well-being.

This appears in the July 24, 2017 issue of TIME.