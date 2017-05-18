Best Excuses for Sleeping on the Job

By Tara John
May 18, 2017

INDIA

After Indian National Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was seemingly caught in slumber in Parliament in 2016, a colleague let reporters know he was in fact looking down to check his cell phone.

AUSTRALIA

Lawmaker Clive Palmer blamed then Prime Minister Tony Abbott for boring him into unconsciousness after being captured by television cameras taking a nap in Parliament in 2014.

U.S.

President Ronald Reagan’s habit of snoozing during overseas events–most notably during a 1982 speech by Pope John Paul II–was blamed on his inability to sleep on planes.

This appears in the May 29, 2017 issue of TIME.

