The Legal Rights of Nature

INDIA

The highly polluted Ganges and Yamuna rivers were given the same status as a human being on March 20. This means legal guardians can now represent the waterways in court over any violation.

NEW ZEALAND

A river in the country’s North Island became a legal person on March 15. A local Maori tribe has fought for nearly 150 years for the Whanganui River to be recognized as an ancestor.

ECUADOR

In 2008 the South American country set a legal precedent by giving nature rights like those of humans in its constitution. This means entire ecosystems have the “right to exist, persist, maintain and regenerate.”

This appears in the April 17, 2017 issue of TIME.