The Legal Rights of Nature

By Tara John
April 6, 2017

INDIA

The highly polluted Ganges and Yamuna rivers were given the same status as a human being on March 20. This means legal guardians can now represent the waterways in court over any violation.

NEW ZEALAND

A river in the country’s North Island became a legal person on March 15. A local Maori tribe has fought for nearly 150 years for the Whanganui River to be recognized as an ancestor.

ECUADOR

In 2008 the South American country set a legal precedent by giving nature rights like those of humans in its constitution. This means entire ecosystems have the “right to exist, persist, maintain and regenerate.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.

This appears in the April 17, 2017 issue of TIME.

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE