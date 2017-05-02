Why You Should Always Fly With a Tennis Ball

By Erika Owen / Travel + Leisure
May 2, 2017

There are all sorts of things you probably should pack in your carry-on (another pair of underwear, toothbrush and toothpaste, a book), but there’s one thing you’ll never want to forget: a tennis ball.

Stick with me, here. It’s not so you can spend your flight bouncing your tennis ball against the airplane cabin wall (really, don’t do that). Instead, use it to help out with some mid-flight stretching.

We all know sitting for an extended amount of time wreaks havoc on your health, so it’s no surprise that long-haul flights are not high on the list of healthy activities. Getting up, walking around, and stretching are going to help keep you comfortable and make battling that jet lag just a little easier on the muscles.

Ali Gjoz, a surgeon from the London Orthopaedic Clinic shared a few tips with the Daily Star. “Taking a tennis ball or a massager on the plane will help increase circulation,” he says. Roll it over your shoulders, lower back, legs, and the bottoms of your feet to help get your blood flowing again.

If you just can’t fit that tennis ball in your bag (no shame—craming a week’s worth of outfits into a carry-on is sometimes necessary), Gjoz suggest massaging your legs, starting with the ankles and moving up, to help get the blood moving back toward your heart.

And if you’re worried about what your fellow fliers will say, don’t be. In-flight masking will still grab more stares that stretching and massaging with a tennis ball.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Pantone's Color of the Year Is a Comforting Start to 2020. Here’s What to Know About the Choice.
2

George Zimmerman Sues Trayvon Martin's Family
3

With a Shrug Gesture Gone Viral, Princess Anne Receives the Internet’s Royal Treatment
4

Permanent Hair Dyes and Chemical Straighteners May Be Linked to Breast Cancer, Study Says
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE