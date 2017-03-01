Date in X-Men Universe: 2000-ish

Release Date: 2000

Plot: Okay. Now we’re back in the original timeline before Days of Future Past, which means everything is normal again (kind of). A senator tries to push a mutant registration act through congress. The mutants are justifiably suspicious of this Big Brother-like measure. Magneto (Ian McKellen this time!) kidnaps the senator and makes him his lab rat in an experiment with a machine that channels Magneto’s metal-changing abilities to create mutations in humans. This makes almost no sense scientifically, but then again neither do mutants. The senator escapes.

Meanwhile, a young girl puts her boyfriend in a coma when she kisses him. She runs away and calls herself Rogue (Anna Paquin) and meets Wolverine (still Hugh Jackman). They’re attacked by Sabretooth (Tyler Mane) but are saved by the X-Men who bring them back to Professor X’s (Patrick Stewart) school. There they meet Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Cyclops (James Marsden) and Storm (Halle Berry).

Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), who in this timeline is working with Magneto, disguises herself as a cute boy to convince Rogue to run away so Magneto can use her to power the mutation machine. Mystique then goes and destroys Professor X’s machine that lets him read everyone in the world’s mind—sure, it’s super invasive, but Xavier’s a good guy! It’s fine. Don’t think about it.

Professor X is able to read the senator’s mind and find out Magneto has put the mutation machine on Liberty Island to mutate a bunch of world leaders. The X-Men engage in an epic battle at the Statue of Liberty (that’s some heavy-handed symbolism). Wolverine destroys the machine and gives his healing powers to Rogue to revive her—why doesn’t he do this with all the mutants?! Magneto is locked up in an all-plastic prison.