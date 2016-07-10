Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani on Sunday said more black people in the U.S. are being killed by other black people than they are by police officers, adding that the phrase “black lives matter” is “inherently racist.”

Speaking on CBS’s Face the Nation, Giuliani addressed the racial divide in the country after the police shootings of two black men — Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota — and the subsequent deadly attack on Dallas police officers during a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

“There’s too much violence in the black community,” he said. “A black will die 1% or less at the hands of the police and 99% of the hands of a civilian, most often another black.”

“So if you want to protect black lives, then you’ve got to protect black lives, not just against police, which happens rarely … and which happens every 14 hours in Chicago,” he added.

The former mayor also said parents have to teach their children how to respect police officers and that the “real danger to them” in the vast majority of situations is “other black kids who are going to kill them.”

“That’s the way they’re going to die,” Giuliani said.

“When you say black lives matter, that’s inherently racist,” he later added. “Black lives matter. White lives matter. Asian lives matter. Hispanic lives matter. That’s anti-American and it’s racist.”

