Issa Rae Raises More Than $390,000 for Alton Sterling's Family

Issa Rae speaks onstage at the Diversity Speaks Panel during the 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival on June 4, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)
Jerod Harris—WireImage
By Cady Lang
July 7, 2016

Awkward Black Girl and Insecure star Issa Rae has started a scholarship fund for the children of Alton Sterling, a black man who was shot and killed by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday.

The actress created a GoFundMe campaign on Wednesday, with the goal of raising $200,000 for Sterling’s five children. She’s since far surpassed the goal, with more than $390,000 in donations.

Rae initially tweeted about starting the scholarship fund on Wednesday, noting that, “Some of us feel helpless when these things happen, but that’s a small step.”

Later that day, Rae thanked her followers and tweeted that the campaign goal of $200,000 was met in just nine hours, with all the donations going to Sterling’s family.

