Jean C. Nieves Rodriguez purchased his first home this spring so his mother could live there, too. Javier Jorge-Reyes had an “uncanny knack” for making a pregnant friend’s baby kick. Brenda Lee Marquez McCool was a two-time cancer survivor and mother to 11 children.

All of them were killed in the mass shooting at a nightclub in Orlando earlier this month, and 49 celebrities shared their stories in a video released Wednesday by the Human Rights Campaign.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“The hate that stole these 49 individuals from all those who loved them has been allowed to flourish in our country for too long,” said Ryan Murphy, who directed the video, in a statement reported by Entertainment Weekly. “No person is born hating another, and we have an obligation as Americans to stand up against prejudice and bigotry that would incite violence against someone simply for who they are.”

The 18-minute video features Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Chris Pine and Lea Michele, among other celebrities.

Write to Katie Reilly at Katie.Reilly@time.com.