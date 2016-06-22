Man Claims He Was Orlando Shooter's Lover

A man claiming he had a sexual relationship with Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen has stepped forward.

The man, called “Miguel” to protect his identity, told Univision that he and Mateen sparked a sexual relationship through the gay dating app Grindr.

Miguel says that Mateen, who killed 49 people during a rampage at a gay nightclub more than a week ago, was gay. He described their relationship as “friends with benefits,” saying that the two met in an Orlando hotel more than 15 times. While Univision reported that the FBI told the network that it had spoken with Miguel, CBS News reported it could neither confirm nor deny this.. A law enforcement official did tell CBS that Mateen was a frequent user of online dating sites, engaging in relationships with both men and women.

Contact us at editors@time.com.